Huma Qureshi has confirmed the fourth season of 'Maharani'

By Isha Sharma 12:29 pm Nov 16, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Actor Huma Qureshi, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, confirmed the fourth season of her hit show Maharani. She also reflected on the underwhelming performance of Bollywood at the box office this year. Qureshi, recently seen in Mithya Season 2, has Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline, and will reportedly also be seen in Yash's Toxic.

Industry reflection

Qureshi suggested introspection and diversification in storytelling

Reacting to the lukewarm performance of Hindi films this year, Qureshi suggested that the industry needs to introspect. "As an industry, it's time for us to look within and think how can we tell our stories differently. What is it that the audience is expecting from us or what are they ready for." "I am doing a mix of streaming projects, big films and indie films. That's what I like to do, place my bets everywhere."

OTT triumph

Qureshi's success on OTT and announcement of 'Maharani 4'

Despite not having any theatrical releases this year, Qureshi found success on OTT platforms with Maharani 3 and Mithya: The Darker Chapter. Praising the dominance of OTT, she said, "OTT makes entertainment available at the tap of a button and that is a lot of power." "But I feel it's for a different kind of content. There are certain things that must be experienced on the big screen for just the way they are shot."

Career milestone

'Maharani' marked a turning point in Qureshi's career

Qureshi credited her "reinvention" to OTT platforms, especially SonyLIV'sMaharani. She said, "I can clearly define my career pre and post-Maharani." "That was the show where people really stood up and took notice of my potential. Its success made people imagine me in roles that they couldn't before." "And now, Maharani is going to have a season 4." "More than me, my OTT success has given the creators more confidence in me."