'Kanguva' witnesses sharp drop; earns ₹33cr in two days
Suriya's latest film, Kanguva, witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on Friday. After a solid opening day with earnings of ₹24 crore nett in India, the film's revenue dropped to a mere ₹9 crore on its second day, taking the total collection to ₹33 crore. The decline was bigger than expected and has raised concerns for the makers. The film was released on Thursday and received overwhelmingly negative reviews.
'Kanguva' faced criticism and regional revenue drop
Directed by Siva, Kanguva has been bashed by the audience due to its loud music, underdeveloped characters, and weak screenplay. These aspects could have played a role in the massive drop in viewership on Friday. The film also saw a steep decline in revenue from Tamil Nadu and Telugu states, with a 50% drop in both regions. Initially, it was expected that the film would cross ₹100 crore nett in its first weekend.
'Kanguva' is among the most expensive Indian films
Kanguva is one of the costliest Indian films ever made, with an estimated budget of ₹350 crore. Despite the high production cost, the film's opening earnings of ₹22 crore are deemed a loss for the producers. However, Suriya's performance in Kanguva has set a new career record for him, surpassing his previous best opener Singam 2 which opened at ₹12 crore. The film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol.