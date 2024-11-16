Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite being one of India's most expensive films with a budget of ₹350 crore, 'Kanguva' has seen a sharp drop in viewership and revenue, earning only ₹33 crore in two days.

Criticized for its loud music, underdeveloped characters, and weak screenplay, the film's earnings are considered a loss for the producers.

However, the film did set a new career record for actor Suriya, surpassing his previous best opener. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kanguva' box office collection

'Kanguva' witnesses sharp drop; earns ₹33cr in two days

By Isha Sharma 11:46 am Nov 16, 202411:46 am

What's the story Suriya's latest film, Kanguva, witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on Friday. After a solid opening day with earnings of ₹24 crore nett in India, the film's revenue dropped to a mere ₹9 crore on its second day, taking the total collection to ₹33 crore. The decline was bigger than expected and has raised concerns for the makers. The film was released on Thursday and received overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Challenges

'Kanguva' faced criticism and regional revenue drop

Directed by Siva, Kanguva has been bashed by the audience due to its loud music, underdeveloped characters, and weak screenplay. These aspects could have played a role in the massive drop in viewership on Friday. The film also saw a steep decline in revenue from Tamil Nadu and Telugu states, with a 50% drop in both regions. Initially, it was expected that the film would cross ₹100 crore nett in its first weekend.

Production cost

'Kanguva' is among the most expensive Indian films

Kanguva is one of the costliest Indian films ever made, with an estimated budget of ₹350 crore. Despite the high production cost, the film's opening earnings of ₹22 crore are deemed a loss for the producers. However, Suriya's performance in Kanguva has set a new career record for him, surpassing his previous best opener Singam 2 which opened at ₹12 crore. The film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol.