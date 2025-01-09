How RGV made iconic 'Satya' without a script
What's the story
Ram Gopal Varma, the acclaimed director of the 1998 crime drama Satya, has revealed that the film was made without a script.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Varma said that the film was created largely based on instinct and gut feeling.
He also shared that while they never discussed its box office potential, the team's focus was on creating something authentic.
Filmmaking process
Varma compared 'Satya' creation to watching a child grow
Varma further explained that the characters in Satya were inspired by real-life figures and not something that was meticulously planned.
He compared the filmmaking process to parents watching their children grow, saying, "I don't remember a single time any of us discussing whether SATYA will work at the box office, but we all seriously wanted it to work for us."
Film's message
'Satya' is more than a gangster story, emphasized Varma
Varma also emphasized Satya isn't merely a gangster story, but a movie about human beings and the situations they find themselves in.
He mused that once people are caught in these situations, destiny takes over, and even the makers lose control over the outcome.
The director used Satya's success as a wake-up call to the film industry, asking filmmakers to rethink their dependence on big budgets and star power.
It'll get re-released in theaters on January 17.
Twitter Post
'In short, we didn't make SATYA, SATYA made us'
On the occasion of the re release of SATYA on JAN 17 th 2025, here’s both an INTROSPECTION and a CONFESSION— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 9, 2025
SATYA was a film which me and all involved mostly made it without having a clue about what we were making except for a real gut instinct on the subject matter
On our…