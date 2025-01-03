Summarize Simplifying... In short The title track of 'Loveyapa', featuring Kapoor and Khan, has been criticized for its odd lyrics and visuals, with some netizens calling it the 'first worst track of 2025'.

Despite the backlash, the song's portrayal of modern love and the lead actors' chemistry have been appreciated.

The film, a remake of the Tamil hit 'Love Today', is set to release on February 7, marking Khan's debut in the romantic comedy genre. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Loveyapa' is set to hit theaters on February 7

Khushi-Junaid's 'Loveyapa' song: Internet calls it '2025's first worst track'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:43 pm Jan 03, 202504:43 pm

What's the story The title track of the much-anticipated film Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, dropped on Friday. While it hopes to strike a chord with Gen-Z youths as a quirky and upbeat number, it has missed the mark. The song was posted on social media with the caption, "This is a perfect love song that will resonate with the Gen-Z youths! The love anthem of the year."

Song details

'Loveyapa' track: Unimpressive lyrics and forced choreography

The Loveyapa title track, sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi, features lead actors Kapoor and Khan in a quirky and vibrant setting. The music video tries to showcase modern love through its lyrics and visuals. However, the song's weird, clunky lyrics like Babushona, kuchi-kuchii, kuchiyapa ho gaya, and saturated frames have drawn criticism. One user commented on Instagram, "Omg is this a real song," while another wrote, "Cringe...first worst of 2025."

Twitter Post

Seen this song yet?

Film details

'Loveyapa': A remake of Tamil hit 'Love Today'

Despite the criticism, some netizens have lauded Khan and Kapoor's cute chemistry in the song. The plot of Loveyapa promises drama with its portrayal of a couple in love facing their fair share of ups and downs. It's a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today. The film is set to be released in theaters on February 7, under the direction of Advait Chandan. It marks Khan's first venture into the romantic comedy genre after his role in Netflix's Maharaj.