Khushi-Junaid's 'Loveyapa' song: Internet calls it '2025's first worst track'
The title track of the much-anticipated film Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, dropped on Friday. While it hopes to strike a chord with Gen-Z youths as a quirky and upbeat number, it has missed the mark. The song was posted on social media with the caption, "This is a perfect love song that will resonate with the Gen-Z youths! The love anthem of the year."
'Loveyapa' track: Unimpressive lyrics and forced choreography
The Loveyapa title track, sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi, features lead actors Kapoor and Khan in a quirky and vibrant setting. The music video tries to showcase modern love through its lyrics and visuals. However, the song's weird, clunky lyrics like Babushona, kuchi-kuchii, kuchiyapa ho gaya, and saturated frames have drawn criticism. One user commented on Instagram, "Omg is this a real song," while another wrote, "Cringe...first worst of 2025."
'Loveyapa': A remake of Tamil hit 'Love Today'
Despite the criticism, some netizens have lauded Khan and Kapoor's cute chemistry in the song. The plot of Loveyapa promises drama with its portrayal of a couple in love facing their fair share of ups and downs. It's a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today. The film is set to be released in theaters on February 7, under the direction of Advait Chandan. It marks Khan's first venture into the romantic comedy genre after his role in Netflix's Maharaj.