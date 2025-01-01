Summarize Simplifying... In short Fans are buzzing with speculation that actress Ileana D'Cruz may be expecting her second child, following a cryptic social media post.

D'Cruz, who married Michael Dolan in 2023 and welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, later that year, has yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

D'Cruz, who married Michael Dolan in 2023 and welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, later that year, has yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

The actress has previously praised her husband's unwavering support, describing their married life as "beautiful".

Ileana D'Cruz's latest post sparks pregnancy rumors

Is Ileana D'Cruz expecting second child? Her cryptic post hints

By Tanvi Gupta 01:25 pm Jan 01, 202501:25 pm

What's the story Actor Ileana D'Cruz has sparked rumors of a second pregnancy with her latest social media post. The Instagram video, posted on Wednesday (January 1), is a montage of unforgettable moments from 2024. However, it was the October clip that got everyone talking as D'Cruz tearfully held up a pregnancy test kit to the camera. Although she didn't explicitly refer to a second pregnancy in her caption, fans were quick to speculate.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to D'Cruz's post with excitement and curiosity

Fans were quick to respond to D'Cruz's post, with many wondering if she is expecting another child. "Are you pregnant again?" one fan asked, while another excitedly wrote, "Wait...October...congratulations again!!!" Another fan wrote in the comment box: "Second Baby is coming in 2025? or we misunderstand, (sic)." To note, in August 2023, the 38-year-old actor welcomed her first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Personal and professional

D'Cruz's personal life and upcoming professional commitments

D'Cruz married her partner Michael Dolan in 2023 before welcoming Koa in August. A report claimed that their wedding took place on May 14, 2023, four weeks after D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on Instagram. During the interview earlier this year, D'Cruz discussed Dolan's unwavering support. "Married life is going beautifully. It's really hard to say what I love about (Dolan) the most...because every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that trumps that the next day."