'When you receive so much...'—Moushumi Chatterjee on Amitabh's behavior post-stardom
Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee recently spoke about how she has seen Amitabh Bachchan change after he became a star. The two have worked in films such as Benaam, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and the blockbuster Manzil. While she praised Bachchan's commitment, she also expressed concern about how stardom has impacted his relationships with people.
Chatterjee told Anandabazar Patrika, "Amitabh struggled a lot and became big after a lot of hard work. But I won't say if he became big for the better. When you receive so much, you behave very differently." "You won't even be able to think about helping others. His brother Ajitabh used to arrange for a car which would pick up Bachchan from the sets. He used to be a very quiet person, sit alone, and have lunch with the hairdresser."
Chatterjee admired Bachchan's work ethic in 'Piku'
Chatterjee and Bachchan last shared screen space in the 2015 film Piku. Back then, she had spoken about his enthusiasm and dedication to work. "Even at 72 (back in 2015), Amit is like a newcomer. If you ask him to get ready at 6 am, he will be ready. He is so punctual and disciplined," she told Hindustan Times.
Chatterjee's career spans Hindi and Bengali cinema
Chatterjee started her acting career in 1967 with the Bengali film Balika Badhu. Since then, she has appeared in a number of films, including Parineeta, Anuraag, Kuchhe Dhaage, Zehreela Insaan, Swayamvar, Pyaasa Saawan, Angoor and Ghayal. Over her career of over five decades now, she has contributed immensely to Hindi and Bengali cinema.