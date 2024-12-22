Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun has warned of action against individuals misrepresenting themselves as his fans online and posting abusive content.

Allu Arjun has released a fresh statement amid 'Pushpa 2' controversy

Allu Arjun warns action against people posing as fans online

What's the story After the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2 premiere, Allu Arjun has requested his fans to speak responsibly. He requested them not to use any kind of abusive language or behavior and cautioned against fake fan profiles posting abuses. Though Pushpa 2 is a massive hit, Arjun has been embroiled in controversies. He was arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede but was granted interim bail the same day.

Arjun asked his fans to not engage with abusive posts

Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and wrote, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline." "Misrepresentating as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts."

Arjun refuted the blame and addressed fresh allegations

On Saturday, Arjun said nobody should be blamed for the stampede. "It is an unfortunate incident and genuinely speaking nobody is at fault... I genuinely think that nobody should be blamed." This comes after fresh allegations from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who recently alleged that the actor didn't leave the cinema hall even after the tragic incident, forcing police intervention. He claimed that videos from the event showed the actor holding a roadshow and waving to crowds.

Arjun addressed why he hasn't visited stampede victim in hospital

Talking about why he hasn't visited the stampede victim in hospital, Arjun recently wrote on Instagram, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident." He added that due to ongoing legal proceedings, he has been advised not to visit him and his family at this time but remains committed to addressing their medical and family needs. Tej's mother Revathi tragically lost her life in the stampede.