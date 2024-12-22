Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Honey Singh penned a rap for Salman Khan's song 'Chotu Motu' in just 30 minutes, earning praise from Khan for his efficiency.

Salman and Honey Singh collaborated on 'Chotu Motu'

Honey Singh wrote 'Chotu Motu' rap in just 30-minutes: Salman

By Isha Sharma 04:31 pm Dec 22, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Renowned rapper Honey Singh recently revealed that superstar Salman Khan personally asked him to not just compose a rap for a song in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but also feature in its music video. The revelation came during Singh's new documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. Moreover, Khan, who briefly featured in the documentary, shared that Singh wrote the rap in just half an hour!

Singh's statement

'Salman Khan has sent me this song...'

In the documentary, Singh is seen saying, "Salman Khan has sent me this song. This song is made, and he wants me to rap in it. He is shooting for the song in the next two days." "I have gotten this opportunity to sing this song, and he has also asked me if I want to rap in this song. So, we will see." This is followed by shots of Singh writing the rap lyrics on the spot.

Khan's praise

'He finished the rap in half an hour...'

Khan lauded Singh's efficiency and talent in the documentary. He said, "I was shooting for Bhaijaan in Hyderabad, and I had this thought, so I gave it to Honey. He went to the studio, and in half an hour, he finished the rap." "Then I requested Honey to come and be in the song with us. It's a really cool song for kids."

Documentary focus

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' explores the rapper's personal struggles

Directed by Mozez Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous explores the rapper's struggles with mental health and substance abuse, as it chronicles his path to a comeback. The film dropped on Netflix on Friday and received mixed reviews. It offers an intimate glimpse into Singh's life, career, and the demons he has fought along the way. Read our review here.