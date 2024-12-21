Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya expressed his desire for a possible reconciliation with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, despite their past fallout.

'We're made for each other'—Abhijeet on possible reconciliation with SRK

By Isha Sharma 02:07 pm Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Veteran Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who lent his voice to several songs featuring Shah Rukh Khan, recently opened up about their fallout on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. It's been over 15 years since Bhattacharya last sang for Khan. During the conversation, he revealed that in Khan's initial days, some stars would mock him behind his back. He also hinted at a possible reconciliation with the actor.

Bhattacharya shared details about his relationship with Khan

Elaborating on how Khan's peers mocked him, Bhattacharya said, "There were a few stars who told me, 'hakle ke liye gaa raha hai na tu (with reference to Khan's character in Darr)." "I sang for him when he was very young. My voice is still very young," the singer said, adding, "We never met too often. We were never friends." He also shared that after their fallout, he felt ignored by Khan and others in the industry.

'Being a senior, age-wise, he could come and hug me...'

On their possible patch-up, Bhattacharya said, "Being a senior, age-wise, he could come and hug me. I wasn't expecting an apology, but he could say, 'chal yaar...we'll play together again.' But people chose to ignore me," the singer said. "Why wouldn't I want to patch up? We are made for each other, our voice...Husband and wife fight, and they'll have to patch up, won't it?" "It is not out of obligation but for the good. We will create something good."

Bhattacharya and Khan's musical legacy in Bollywood

Bhattacharya and Khan's collaboration is among Bollywood's most iconic partnerships. Their work together in hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Yes Boss, Main Hoon Na, and Chalte Chalte has given us timeless classics. Tumne Jo Maine Dekha, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein, and I Am the Best still resonate with audiences.