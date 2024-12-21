Summarize Simplifying... In short Music mogul Diddy is facing two lawsuits alleging sexual assault, one from a 2006 party attendee, Grayson, and another from prisoner Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith regarding a 1997 incident.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has denied the allegations

Diddy hit with lawsuit for alleged sexual assault in 2006

By Isha Sharma 02:02 pm Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Hollywood Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs (55) is being sued for $15 million by LaTroya Grayson, who accuses him of sexual assault at a 2006 party, reported TMZ. Grayson claims she was drugged and raped at Combs's home after winning a radio contest to attend his party in New York City. In light of these allegations, Combs's legal team has categorically denied them, labeling them as "completely fabricated."

Alleged incident

Grayson had a few drinks and felt unwell

Grayson, then 23, won an all-expenses-paid trip to NYC for Combs's "White Party," which was subsequently rebranded as a "Black Party." The lawsuit says she, her half-sibling, and other contest winners were given entry based on their "appearance and attire." At the party, Grayson alleges there was no bar but waitresses walked around with premade drinks. After drinking them, she started feeling unwell and later woke up at a medical center with "no recollection" of how she got there.

Assault

Grayson revealed disturbing details of the crime

The alleged victim reportedly claimed that "her shirt was ripped, her underwear was missing, she was not wearing any shoes, and the money she had traveled with was stolen." She was only left with a "twenty-dollar bill." The alleged assault eventually led to "depression, anxiety, body image issues, feelings of worthlessness, and intimacy challenges."

Legal action

Grayson's post-assault experience and evidence submission

Following the alleged assault, Grayson received a "threatening" call from a woman who asked her not to pursue the case against Combs because he was a "celebrity" and she would "just be wasting her time." In her lawsuit, she has submitted evidence such as a letter to the radio contest winner, plane ticket stubs, photos with other celebrities at Combs's party, and medical documents like her hospital bracelet and bill.

Defense statement

Combs's attorney dismissed allegations as 'pure fiction'

Responding to the lawsuit, Combs's attorney said, "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs." The legal team member added, "Her allegations against him are pure fiction... He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these."

Additional lawsuit

Combs faces another lawsuit from prisoner Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith

Apart from Grayson's lawsuit, Combs is also facing another legal trouble from prisoner Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith over an alleged 1997 sexual assault. Cardello-Smith intends to call Jennifer Lopez, who dated Combs from 1999 to 2001, as a witness in his case, reported InTouchWeekly. He alleges Combs drugged and molested him at a sex party. Combs's lawyer Marc Agnifilo earlier dismissed Cardello-Smith's suit as a "frivolous lawsuit against a prominent businessman."