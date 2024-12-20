Summarize Simplifying... In short Former 90s Bollywood star, Mamta Kulkarni, recently returned to India after 25 years, dismissing rumors of her marriage to drug-lord Vicky Goswami.

Kulkarni, who started her career at 15, shifted from South Indian cinema to Bollywood due to language barriers, and later embarked on a spiritual journey after personal losses.

Despite controversies and a potential biopic, she remains focused on her spiritual path. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mamta Kulkarni has spoken about her marriage rumors

'Not married': Mamta Kulkarni dismisses marriage rumors with drug-lord Vicky

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:22 pm Dec 20, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni has finally spoken up about the rumors of her marriage to drug trafficker Vicky Goswami. Speaking to ETimes, she said, "Rumors in the tabloids about Mamta Kulkarni being married to Vicky Goswami are completely untrue - I'm not married to anyone because I've never had the time for that." She also asked people to not attach marital titles with her name.

Context

Why does this story matter?

To recall, back in 2016, the actor was named in a ₹2,000cr drug case. The prosecution alleged that Kulkarni and other co-accused had conspired in January 2016 at a hotel in Kenya for the sale and purchase of narcotic substances. Earlier this month, she returned to India after 25 years (she had left in 2000), only after the Bombay High Court gave her a clean chit in the case.

Career insights

Kulkarni reflected on her spiritual journey and career

Kulkarni, who ruled the silver screen in the 1990s before disappearing from the limelight, also spoke about her early career and spiritual journey. She revealed she started her career at 15 and by 18 had already done a few modeling assignments. Her big break came with a Tamil film called Nanbargal, produced by SA Chandrasekhar. She got offers for almost 60 films from South India but moved to Bollywood due to language barriers.

Spiritual path

Kulkarni's spiritual awakening and personal loss

She met Goswami in 1996, shortly after which, he went to jail in a drug case. "Yes, it's true that I was with Vicky Goswami and will always love him," she told IANS, adding, that nothing worked out with Goswami because of her spiritual journey. Kulkarni's spiritual journey started in 1995-96 when she met her spiritual master in the Himalayas, on her father's insistence.

Future prospects

Kulkarni's stance on controversies and potential biopic

The death of her mother in 2000 created a void in Kulkarni's life, prompting her to seek a more meaningful spiritual path despite having seen all material success. When asked about the controversies that have followed her for years, Kulkarni took it philosophically, accepting it as a part of life. About rumors of a biopic based on her life, she confirmed she was approached a couple of years ago but is still contemplating whether to do it or not.