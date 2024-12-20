Summarize Simplifying... In short Shweta Tripathi, known for her role in 'Mirzapur', shared her excitement for the upcoming film adaptation, hinting it will revisit characters from Season 1.

She assured fans that the film won't disrupt the web series' continuity, serving as a chapter of the first season while the fourth season will extend from the third.

Besides 'Mirzapur', Tripathi is also preparing for the third season of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', expressing curiosity about her characters' future developments.

'Mirzapur' is being adapted into a film

'Something to do with S01': Shweta Tripathi on 'Mirzapur' film

By Tanvi Gupta 04:05 pm Dec 20, 202404:05 pm

What's the story Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu in the hit web series Mirzapur, has revealed that the film adaptation of the show is in pre-production. Speaking to SCREEN, she said shooting will wrap next year and the release is probably scheduled for 2026. The news comes after a stellar year for Sharma with two of her shows, Mirzapur and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, returning with new seasons in 2024.

'Mirzapur' film will feature characters from Season 1

Sharma also shared her excitement for the Mirzapur film, noting that it will bring back characters from the first season. She said, "So, from what I understand, because Munna (played by Divyenndu) is a part of it, it has to do something with Season 1." "We can't be bringing back a character to life after he dies in Season 2. It is based in a time when Munna is still alive and I think Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) is also alive."

'Mirzapur' film will not affect the web series' continuity

Sharma clarified that the Mirzapur film will not break the continuity of the web series. She said, "From my understanding, Season 4 will be a continuation and extension of Season 3. The film is going to be just a chapter of Season 1." This statement should assure fans that they can expect a seamless transition between the upcoming seasons and the film adaptation.

Sharma's upcoming projects and character insights

Apart from the Mirzapur film, Sharma is also gearing up for the third season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. She said she is curious about the future of her characters in both shows. "As actors, when a season is over, we start feeling 'yeh characters ke saath hua kya? (what is happening with our characters)' because the audience just saw Season 2 but for us...So I keep wondering what's happening and how it is going to shape up?"