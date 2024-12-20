Summarize Simplifying... In short "Get Your Flex" is an Instagram service that tags users in Stories from various events, creating an illusion of an active social life for a fee starting at ₹99.

Unbelievable—IG account charging ₹99 to show-off Diljit fake concert experience

02:49 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story In the age of social media, an Instagram account called "Get Your Flex" is exploiting users's Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO). Interestingly, the said account provides a service where it tags people in Instagram Stories from popular local events or cool places for a small fee. This way, users can show off an exciting social life online, even if they never went to these events.

'Get Your Flex' service: How does it work?

The "Get Your Flex" service works by having a real Instagram account tag users in Stories from events such as concerts or at newly opened cafes. These tags can then be reposted on the users' own accounts, giving an illusion of an active social life. The fee for this service starts at ₹99 and varies depending on the event or venue chosen for tagging.

Influencer's experience with 'Get Your Flex' service

An Instagram user, Anushka, recently tried the "Get Your Flex" service and detailed her experience. She revealed that the account functions through private, fake Instagram profiles with attractive profile pictures. Customers can even specify if they want to be tagged by a male or female account. Anushka praised the professionalism of the account operator and was satisfied with her experience of being tagged in a Story from a Diljit Dosanjh concert.

'Get Your Flex' offers a range of tagging options

Anushka, who is based in Bengaluru, further revealed that "Get Your Flex" offers a range of tagging options. Customers can get tagged in Stories from concerts, cafes, bowling alleys, or aesthetic restaurants. The cost of each place varies. She was pleasantly surprised by how professional and kind the person managing the account was. She paid them through Google Pay. Anushka's review of the service has since gone viral on Instagram with over 1.7 million views.