What's the story

The Mumbai Police arrested Mohammed Shehzad (full name Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir) on Sunday, the prime suspect in the stabbing incident of actor Saif Ali Khan.

The arrest came after a three-day manhunt after Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in an alleged robbery attempt on January 16.

Over 600 CCTV cameras were scanned and 300+ police officers were deployed in his search.

Ultimately, it was a UPI transaction that helped cops catch Shehzad.