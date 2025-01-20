How UPI helped in arresting Saif Ali Khan's attacker
What's the story
The Mumbai Police arrested Mohammed Shehzad (full name Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir) on Sunday, the prime suspect in the stabbing incident of actor Saif Ali Khan.
The arrest came after a three-day manhunt after Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in an alleged robbery attempt on January 16.
Over 600 CCTV cameras were scanned and 300+ police officers were deployed in his search.
Ultimately, it was a UPI transaction that helped cops catch Shehzad.
Investigation progress
CCTV footage and vehicle registration led police to Shehzad
Shehzad was identified through CCTV footage from Khan's residential complex, which showed him fleeing through the emergency exit stairs.
This image was used to trace him across Mumbai, finally leading to a CCTV camera in DN Nagar, Andheri where he was seen getting off a two-wheeler.
The vehicle's registration number helped police trace it to a rented house in Worli Koliwada where Shehzad lived with three others.
Arrest details
UPI payment led police to zero in on Shehzad's location
Further investigation revealed Shehzad had bought a paratha and water bottle from a local vendor near Century Mill, Worli, paying via UPI.
Using this information, along with his name and phone number from his flatmates, police traced him to Thane.
He was found sleeping in dense bushes near a labor camp in the city and arrested after a brief chase.
Background check
Shehzad's past criminal activities and employment history
Post-arrest, it was found that Shehzad was previously accused of robbery when he worked in the Worli area. He was allegedly sacked for stealing a diamond ring.
Thereafter, he worked at The Blair All Day restaurant in Thane for two months until his contract ended in December 2024.
His lawyer said that despite being a Bangladeshi national, Shehzad has been living and working in India for over seven years now.
Capture details
Shehzad's escape and capture: A detailed look
Shehzad was able to dodge the police by changing locations frequently. He was eventually caught on a deserted road in Thane.
His last location before arrest was traced from his phone in Thane, which he switched off after seeing his photo on TV news bulletins.
During the attack on Khan, Shehzad reportedly used air-conditioning ducts to avoid detection and entered through a bathroom window.
He has been sent on a five-day police custody.