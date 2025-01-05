Crime Patrol actor attacked in Mumbai; stabbed, hit with rod
Actor Raghav Tiwari, who is popular for his role in the television series Crime Patrol, was allegedly attacked in a road rage incident in Mumbai.
The incident occurred on December 30 in the Versova area when Tiwari accidentally bumped into a biker while crossing the road.
According to the actor, he immediately apologized to the biker, but the latter started abusing him.
Retaliating, Tiwari hit the biker's hand with a piece of wood, making him drop his liquor bottle.
However, this only infuriated the attacker further, who then hit Tiwari twice on the head with an iron rod.
After the assault, the perpetrator fled from the scene, leaving Tiwari injured on the ground.
The actor was later rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends for immediate medical attention.
He claimed that he went to the police station to file a report against the individual, but the officers did not listen.
"The police collected CCTV footage, but even then they did not make any arrest," he said.
The actor named his attacker as Mohammad Zaid, who is reportedly the son of director Parvez Shaikh.
He said that Zaid seemed like a "professional knife attacker."