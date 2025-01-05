Vehicle falls into river in J&K; 4 dead, 2 missing
What's the story
Four people lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The accident took place when the vehicle skidded off the road, rolled down a hill, and fell into the river in the Paddar area.
Two people, including the driver of the vehicle, are still missing. Rescue operations are in full swing to trace them.
Official response
Union Minister expresses condolences, assures rescue efforts
Udhampur MP and Union Minister Jitendra Singh has mourned the tragic incident.
In a social media post, he wrote, "Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers traveling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot."
He added that two others, including the driver, are yet to be traced and extended his sincere condolences to their bereaved families.
Singh said he is in touch with Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, to speed up rescue operations.
Twitter Post
Jitendra Singh's post on the accident on X
Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 https://t.co/113Y6N3Zo4— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 5, 2025
Ongoing efforts
Minister in contact with local authorities, rescue operations underway
He has assured that "rescue teams have been deployed and are actively working," and he is being updated regularly about the situation.
The type of vehicle involved in this accident is yet to be identified by authorities.
This incident comes close on the heels of a similar tragedy last month when five soldiers died after an Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Poonch district's Balnoi area.