Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat during sortie; 3 killed
An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed during a routine training sortie at the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Sunday.
The accident, which was reportedly caused by technical difficulties, left three dead.
The identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet.
According to reports, the chopper was carrying two pilots and three others.
Visuals from Bhavsinhji Civil Hospital
#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat during a routine training sortie.
(Visuals from Bhavsinhji Civil Hospital in Porbandar)
Safety measures
Previous incidents prompt safety inspections of ALH fleet
Notably, this is not the first time a Dhruv ALH has been involved in a crash.
In September, another model of the same helicopter had crashed into the Arabian Sea near Porbandar during a medical evacuation mission.
After that incident, the Coast Guard had ordered a one-time safety inspection of its ALH fleet, temporarily grounding all helicopters for checks on flying controls and transmission systems.
Fleet details
ALH Dhruv helicopters' operations and safety audits
The ALH Dhruv helicopters are used by all branches of India's armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.
Two years ago, design and metallurgy issues were flagged in some components of the helicopters after a series of accidents led to a safety audit.
They resumed operations only after thorough technical checks were conducted on all fleets.