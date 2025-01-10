'Hope on the Stage': BTS's J-Hope announces first solo tour
J-Hope, one of the members of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, has officially announced his first solo tour.
The 30-date tour, titled Hope on the Stage, will begin at the end of February and span major cities across Asia and North America.
The tour will kick off with a three-night performance at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2.
Here's everything in detail.
Tour details
J-Hope's tour will include iconic US venues
After his Seoul shows, the BTS rapper-dancer-producer will fly to the US where he will perform at iconic venues including New York's Barclays Center and Chicago's Allstate Arena.
In a historic first, he will headline a solo stadium show at Los Angeles's BMO Stadium in April—making him the first BTS member and the first Korean soloist to achieve this milestone.
Notably, the tour marks his return to the stage after his 18-month mandatory military service. He was discharged in October.
Twitter Post
j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' Poster#HOPE_ON_THE_STAGE_TOUR#HOS_TOUR#제이홉#jhope#jhope_TOURpic.twitter.com/8CbjeTD21i—
BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) January 10, 2025
Career highlights
J-Hope's solo material and previous achievements
J-Hope is no stranger to enthralling massive crowds.
In 2022, he became the first South Korean artist to headline a major US music festival at Lollapalooza.
His solo work includes his 2022 album Jack in the Box, collaborations such as On the Street with J. Cole in 2023, and Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G in 2019.
J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018.
New music
J-Hope teases new music release alongside tour announcement
Along with his tour announcement, J-Hope also teased the release of his upcoming music album on Friday.
He shared a video on Instagram giving a sneak peek into the making of his new music video, titled Beginning of a New Dream.
The caption read: "New music on the way. 2025.03," leading fans to speculate that new music may come with the tour.