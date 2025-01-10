What's the story

ARMYs, gather!

J-Hope, one of the members of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, has officially announced his first solo tour.

The 30-date tour, titled Hope on the Stage, will begin at the end of February and span major cities across Asia and North America.

The tour will kick off with a three-night performance at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2.

Here's everything in detail.