Celebrities support impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol

South Korean celebrities back impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol

What's the story Amid the ongoing political unrest, South Korean celebrities have openly supported the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The turmoil started when Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday, December 3, a move not witnessed in over four decades. However, within two hours, the National Assembly demanded its revocation leading to an early morning announcement from Yoon lifting the martial law. Nevertheless, opposition parties are demanding his impeachment.

Public dissent

Failed impeachment vote fueled public protests

The impeachment motion against Yoon was up for a vote on Saturday, December 7 but failed to pass. This failure has only deepened the political instability in South Korea, resulting in widespread public protests demanding Yoon's resignation. Celebrities have also joined these voices of dissent, taking to social media platforms to show their support for both the impeachment motion and the peaceful candlelight protest at Yeouido.

Online activism

Celebrities used social media to support protests

Several celebrities, including actor Lee Joo-young, B1A4's CNU and Gongchan, Lee Tae-vin, Ok Ja-yeon, Nam Yoon-su, and Lee El have lent their support to the protests by posting candlelight emojis on their social media accounts. Actor Lee Chun-hee expressed his disappointment with a photo of the parliament captioned, "Embarrassing, just embarrassing," as ruling party members boycotted the impeachment vote.

Fan engagement

Celebrities also showed support through fan message platforms

Along with social media, celebrities also took to fan message platforms to show their solidarity with the protesters. K-pop group PENTAGON's Kino posted a photo of the group's light stick, representing a candle, with the caption: "So proud of UNIVERSE," referring to protesters who held their light sticks as candles. The ongoing political unrest has resulted in changes and cancelations in broadcast schedules for dramas and variety shows.