North Korea has altered its constitution to label South Korea as a 'hostile state', marking a shift from the previous 'special relationship' aimed at reunification.

This comes after North Korea's military permanently sealed the border with the South, using explosives to destroy key inter-Korean roads and railways.

This comes after North Korea's military permanently sealed the border with the South, using explosives to destroy key inter-Korean roads and railways.

Amidst escalating tensions, North Korea has accused Seoul of using drones for anti-regime propaganda, warning that future drone incursions would be seen as a declaration of war.

North Korea's constitution changed, it now calls South 'hostile state'

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:23 pm Oct 17, 202412:23 pm

What's the story North Korea has officially amended its constitution to designate South Korea as a "hostile" state. The change was confirmed by Pyongyang on Thursday, following leader Kim Jong-Un's earlier calls for legal adjustments. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korea demolished roads and railways connecting it to the South, describing this action as "an inevitable and legitimate measure" in line with the new constitutional definition.

Border sealing

North Korea severs physical connections with South

South Korea's military released footage of North Korean soldiers using explosives on symbolic inter-Korean roads and railways. This came after Pyongyang's military declaration to "permanently" seal the border with the South. The KCNA said North Korea's army had taken steps to "physically cut off the DPRK's roads and railways which lead to the ROK (South Korea)."

Separation strategy

North Korea's strategy for 'phased complete separation'

The move is part of a broader strategy for "phased complete separation" from South Korean territory. The report confirmed that sections of key inter-Korean infrastructure had been "completely blocked through blasting." The constitutional amendment was decided during a recent meeting of North Korea's parliament. Previously, a 1991 inter-Korean accord described relations as a "special relationship" aimed at reunification.

Drone controversy

North Korea accuses Seoul of using drones for propaganda

Seoul has seen North Korean military activities along the border, including land clearing and mine-laying, which it blames on efforts to prevent defections. North Korea also accused Seoul of using drones to drop anti-regime propaganda in Pyongyang. In response, Kim convened a security meeting for "immediate military action." Seoul initially denied deploying drones but later declined further comment. Pyongyang warned it would consider any future drone incursions as "a declaration of war."