What's the story

Amazon MGM Studios is all set to release the critically acclaimed Indian film Superboys of Malegaon in theaters worldwide on February 28.

The movie, which has been lauded at international film festivals including Toronto, London, Palm Springs, and Red Sea in 2024, will be available in multiple territories, including India, the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.

After its theatrical run, it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.