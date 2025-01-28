Adarsh Gourav-led 'Superboys of Malegaon' locks release date: February 28
Amazon MGM Studios is all set to release the critically acclaimed Indian film Superboys of Malegaon in theaters worldwide on February 28.
The movie, which has been lauded at international film festivals including Toronto, London, Palm Springs, and Red Sea in 2024, will be available in multiple territories, including India, the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.
After its theatrical run, it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Film synopsis
'Superboys of Malegaon' is a true story
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon tells the real-life story of Nasir Shaikh.
Shaikh is an amateur filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon in Maharashtra who motivates his friends to make local cinema for their town. The film gives a glimpse of how grassroots filmmaking can revive a small town's spirit.
The cast features emerging talents like Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in key roles.
Production success
'Superboys of Malegaon' adds to Excel Entertainment's impressive portfolio
The film is a joint venture of leading production houses Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Industry veterans Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Kagti are the producers.
For Excel Entertainment, Superboys of Malegaon is yet another feather in their cap, joining the likes of hits like Gully Boy (India's 2019 Oscar entry) and the Emmy-nominated series Inside Edge.
Tiger Baby continues its successful streak with acclaimed projects like Made in Heaven and The Archies under its belt.