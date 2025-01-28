What's the story

Hollywood actor and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has sold her Los Angeles mansion for a whopping $22 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 8,000 sq. ft. property is located in Mandeville Canyon, an upscale area of Brentwood neighborhood.

Although it was initially listed at $29.99 million in May 2024, the asking price was reduced to $24.9 million in October of the same year before finally selling at the current price point.