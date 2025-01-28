Gwyneth Paltrow's LA mansion sells for $22M: Inside luxe property
What's the story
Hollywood actor and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has sold her Los Angeles mansion for a whopping $22 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The 8,000 sq. ft. property is located in Mandeville Canyon, an upscale area of Brentwood neighborhood.
Although it was initially listed at $29.99 million in May 2024, the asking price was reduced to $24.9 million in October of the same year before finally selling at the current price point.
Property features
Paltrow's mansion: A blend of luxury and privacy
Per reports, the single-story mansion, constructed in the 1950s and remodeled around 2009, has six bedrooms and a large kitchen with double cooktops and a wood-burning oven.
The interiors are complemented by high ceilings, large windows, and black tile floors.
Further, a one-bedroom guesthouse on the property has an office, gym, wine cellar, movie theater, and game room.
Lea Porter of Beverly Hills Estate emphasized the property's "huge" privacy factor with tall hedges and old-growth trees.
Sale motivation
Paltrow's decision to sell the house was influenced by family
Paltrow bought the house for $9.95 million in 2012 with her then-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple has two kids: Apple Martin (20) and Moses Martin (18).
Porter revealed Paltrow decided to sell the property as her kids were growing older and she wanted to downsize. The mansion was listed for sale the same month Moses graduated high school.
After marrying producer-writer Brad Falchuk in 2018, he and his two kids also lived at this property.
Future residence
Paltrow's future plans post mansion sale
After selling her LA mansion, Paltrow still owns homes in Montecito, California, and Amagansett, New York.
Porter revealed that Paltrow and Falchuk intend to split their time between the two homes, and perhaps a third one in LA.
Meanwhile, Paltrow's Brentwood home remained untouched despite the recent devastating wildfires in LA, which destroyed many homes.
The actor-businesswoman also donated $2 million toward fire relief efforts through her wellness brand Goop earlier this month.