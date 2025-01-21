What's the story

Wicked, which has received an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, delves into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

The characters later become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North, respectively.

Despite Glinda's eventual position as a respected witch in Oz, she initially cannot perform magic—a point of envy toward Elphaba's magical prowess.

And, a scene, which didn't make it to the final cut, explains why.