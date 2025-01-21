Deleted scene from 'Wicked' explains why Glinda can't do magic
What's the story
Wicked, which has received an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, delves into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).
The characters later become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North, respectively.
Despite Glinda's eventual position as a respected witch in Oz, she initially cannot perform magic—a point of envy toward Elphaba's magical prowess.
And, a scene, which didn't make it to the final cut, explains why.
Deleted scene
This scene explored Glinda's struggle with magic
A deleted scene from Wicked, set after Glinda and her classmates are knocked out during Doctor Dillamond's arrest, explores this issue.
In the scene, Elphaba returns to Shiz University after rescuing a lion cub with Fiyero and has an honest conversation with Glinda about her difficulty learning sorcery.
Elphaba implies that Glinda's failure to perform magic comes from never having needed it, given her privileged life.
Character contrast
Elphaba's theory on Glinda's magical inability
The characters of Elphaba and Glinda are starkly different in Wicked.
While Elphaba is an outcast because of her green skin, Glinda easily fits into society and is even revered by those around her.
In the deleted scene, Elphaba explains that Glinda has never been in a situation that required magic because she hasn't faced significant adversity in her life.
Upcoming sequel
Glinda's future magical journey in 'Wicked: For Good'
Despite her initial struggles at Shiz University, Glinda is later able to use magic in Munchkinland.
Her life becomes more complicated after meeting Elphaba and uncovering The Wizard and Madame Morrible's cruel treatment of animals in Oz.
While Elphaba leaves Emerald City at the end of Wicked, Glinda stays behind—setting the stage for the sequel Wicked: For Good where she will face her toughest challenges yet.