What's the story

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his lavish duplex apartment in Mumbai's Oshiwara for a staggering ₹83 crore.

The property, located in The Atlantis by Crystal Group, was officially registered in January 2025.

This high-profile sale was confirmed through property registration documents available on the official website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, marking another major real estate move by the Bollywood legend.