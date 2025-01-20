Amitabh Bachchan sells Oshiwara duplex for ₹83cr, makes 168% profit
What's the story
Amitabh Bachchan has sold his lavish duplex apartment in Mumbai's Oshiwara for a staggering ₹83 crore.
The property, located in The Atlantis by Crystal Group, was officially registered in January 2025.
This high-profile sale was confirmed through property registration documents available on the official website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, marking another major real estate move by the Bollywood legend.
Property details
Bachchan's duplex: A look at the luxurious property
The duplex, which is part of a premium residential project spread over 1.55 acres, is located in the lively neighborhood of Oshiwara.
The area is a sought-after residential destination, thanks to its superb connectivity and proximity to Lokhandwala Complex.
The apartment itself boasts an expansive built-up area of 529.94 square meters (5,704 sq. ft), including a carpet area of 481.75 sqm (5,185.62 sqft).
Profit details
Sale marks significant value appreciation for Bachchan
Bachchan bought the duplex in April 2021 for ₹31 crore. The recent sale at ₹83 crore marks a phenomenal 168% increase in value in less than four years.
Notably, actor Kriti Sanon rented this property in November 2021 at a monthly rent of ₹10 lakh with a security deposit of ₹60 lakh, according to IGR lease records.
The duplex also features a huge terrace of 445.93 sqm (4,800 sqft) and six mechanized car parking spaces.
Career overview
Bachchan's illustrious career and cultural significance
Bachchan, who is often hailed as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, has been enthralling audiences for over five decades.
His iconic performances in films like Sholay, Deewar, and Piku have won him numerous accolades including four National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple Filmfare trophies.
He has also been honored with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.