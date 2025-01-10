How Danny Denzongpa built India's 3rd-largest beer brand
What's the story
Bollywood actor Danny Denzongpa, who has starred in films like Love Story, Ghatak, Agneepath, and China Gate, has also made a name for himself in the business world.
Back in 2009, he outsmarted Vijay Mallya's United Breweries to set up his own beer empire.
This resulted in the establishment of Yuksom Breweries—the third-largest Indian beer company, only behind Kingfisher and Kimaya, reported HT.
Career transition
Denzongpa's journey from Bollywood to beer business
Born Tshering Phintso Denzongpa in Sikkim in 1948, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1971 with Zaroorat.
In 1987, he ventured into the beer business by starting Yuksom Breweries in his home state. The company is named after his hometown.
By 2005, he had expanded his business by starting Denzong Breweries in Odisha and later purchased Assam's Rhino Agencies in 2009.
Business strategy
Denzongpa's strategic move against Mallya
In 2009, as India's beer market was booming, the North East was the last frontier.
Mallya's United Breweries had conquered almost all of India, but not the seven northeastern states.
Mallya eyed Assam's Rhino Agencies for this, but Denzongpa wanted to make Yuksom the king of the NE market.
Upon learning of Mallya's takeover intentions, Denzongpa cleverly bought Rhino Agencies himself, solidifying his market position and preventing UB from establishing a foothold in the northeast.
Economic contribution
Yuksom Breweries's impact on local economy
Yuksom Breweries also employs locals, which is part of Denzongpa's initiative to support his home state.
According to Sikkim Express (2022 report), the northeast breweries employ 250 people and contribute as much as ₹100 crore to the local economy every year.
This massive economic impact highlights the success of Denzongpa's strategic business decisions and his commitment to promoting local employment.
Ongoing acting career
Denzongpa's continued presence in Bollywood
Despite his business focus, Denzongpa has stayed active in the film industry. He was seen in successful films like Baby and its spinoff Naam Shabana.
His last appearance was a cameo in the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani-starrer Uunchai, which was released in 2022.
This dual role as an actor and entrepreneur only emphasizes Denzongpa's versatility and success in both fields.
Other celebs
Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati also run successful liquor brands
Denzongpa aside, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has dipped his toes in the liquor business.
In 2023, he invested in an alcoholic beverage startup called the Cartel & Bros and brought out a Scotch whisky called The Glenwalk. The premium brand sells for ₹1,550 in Maharastra for a 700 ml bottle.
Also, actor-producer Rana Daggubati collaborated with music composer Anirudh Ravichander to launch the tequila brand, Loca Loka.