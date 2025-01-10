What's the story

Bollywood actor Danny Denzongpa, who has starred in films like Love Story, Ghatak, Agneepath, and China Gate, has also made a name for himself in the business world.

Back in 2009, he outsmarted Vijay Mallya's United Breweries to set up his own beer empire.

This resulted in the establishment of Yuksom Breweries—the third-largest Indian beer company, only behind Kingfisher and Kimaya, reported HT.