One scene in 'Gadar 2' nearly took Ameesha Patel's life
What's the story
Ameesha Patel, who reprised her role as Sakina in the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, recently shared a harrowing experience from the film's shoot.
In an interview with Jarp Media, she revealed that filming a crucial scene pushed her to both physical and mental extremes.
"It was physically and mentally draining," she said.
Despite director Anil Sharma's assurances about heated water for a particular shot, Patel found herself drenched in freezing water while wearing only thin cotton attire.
Health scare
'I was shocked as it was freezing cold'
Patel recalled, "When I had spoken to Anil Sharma ji, I had said, 'Anil ji, I'll fall sick, please make sure that the water is hot.' He had said, 'Haan (yes), there will be hot water, don't worry.' However...the first time the water was showered on it (her body), and I was shocked as it was freezing cold."
The crew made efforts to keep her warm using brandy and other means post-shoot, but Patel's condition worsened.
Unconsciousness
Patel lost consciousness after filming the scene
The actor's health worsened so much that she fainted after the scene was done.
"After I finished the scene, which people don't know, but my staff knows. They had to lift me and take me to my make-up van. I was unconscious."
"I did not wake up for three to four hours...Literally, I had reached the stage where people said, 'She won't survive.' They had wrapped me in woolen blankets."
Co-star's support
Sunny Deol was a pillar of support for Patel
Throughout this ordeal, Patel's co-star Sunny Deol proved to be a pillar of strength. She nostalgically recalled how Deol, who played the titular role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2, looked after her during the tough time.
"Sunny sir was my real-life Tara Singh. He was there for Sakina when I needed him."
"You won't believe he got a blood pressure machine from his room to check my blood pressure, checked my temperature with a thermometer."
Medical assistance
Deol's efforts to ensure Patel's well-being
Deol went above and beyond to ensure Patel's well-being, even consulting their common doctor in Mumbai.
"We have a common doctor in Mumbai, Sunny was making calls to him because the local doctors there wanted to inject me because I was constantly vomiting," Patel said.
"But Sunny did not want me to take any wrong injection that did not suit me. So he was so sweet. He is my real-life Tara," Patel concluded.
Gadar 2—released in 2023—is available on ZEE5.