What's the story

Ameesha Patel, who reprised her role as Sakina in the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, recently shared a harrowing experience from the film's shoot.

In an interview with Jarp Media, she revealed that filming a crucial scene pushed her to both physical and mental extremes.

"It was physically and mentally draining," she said.

Despite director Anil Sharma's assurances about heated water for a particular shot, Patel found herself drenched in freezing water while wearing only thin cotton attire.