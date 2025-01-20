Jerry Seinfeld's Porsche, driven by Steve McQueen, up for auction
What's the story
A legendary 1969 Porsche 917K, once owned by Hollywood icon Steve McQueen and currently in possession of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, is set to hit the auction block at Mecum's Kissimmee event last Saturday.
The car is tipped to become the most expensive Porsche ever sold.
What makes this particular vehicle special is the fact that it was driven by McQueen in his 1971 film Le Mans.
Restoration details
Seinfeld's restoration of the iconic Porsche
Seinfeld, who bought the car in 2001, recently spent millions restoring it to its original "Le Mans" condition.
The car, with chassis No. 917-022, now features a Gulf blue and orange exterior with a black and red interior.
Seinfeld, who loves Porsches, said: "There are cars that I call 'moment cars,' that are from moments when things just landed perfectly...so to me the 917 is the moment of Porsche where all their work and expertise came together."
Vehicle significance
Porsche's film history and ownership pedigree
The 1969 Porsche 917K is not just a collector's item but also a major piece of film history.
It was driven by McQueen in his 1971 film Le Mans, which depicted the famous sports car race of the same name.
John Kraman, the late Mecum Auctions TV commentator and analyst, emphasized its unique appeal: "The unbroken chain of ownership, and A-lister ownership, is what is so remarkable about this car."