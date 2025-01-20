What's the story

A legendary 1969 Porsche 917K, once owned by Hollywood icon Steve McQueen and currently in possession of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, is set to hit the auction block at Mecum's Kissimmee event last Saturday.

The car is tipped to become the most expensive Porsche ever sold.

What makes this particular vehicle special is the fact that it was driven by McQueen in his 1971 film Le Mans.