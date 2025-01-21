'Days of Our Lives's Francisco San Martin (39) found dead
Francisco San Martin, the Spanish actor who shot to fame with his role in the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 39.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's office confirmed he was found dead at his home on January 16. The cause of death was reported as suicide by hanging.
Career highlights
San Martin's career on 'Days...,' 'Jane the Virgin'
Born in Mallorca on August 27, 1985, San Martin was best known for his role as Dario Hernandez on Days...
Introduced in 2011, his character began as a petty thief, revealed to be investigating a cold case later. Hernandez moved to Argentina for a job promotion in a stint that lasted six months. The role was later taken over by Jordi Vilasuso.
Apart from this soap, he also appeared in CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful and Jane the Virgin.
Emotional tribute
Co-star Camila Banus paid tribute to San Martin
San Martin's Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.
She wrote, "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," adding, "My only witness that pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn't believe it."
"Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."
Acting journey
San Martin's journey from children's theater to TV
San Martin started his career in children's theater productions in Montana, reported Forbes. He returned to Madrid, where he worked as a model and began taking acting classes.
His talent took him to stage, TV, and film productions in Spain.
May he rest in peace.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).