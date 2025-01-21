Born in Mallorca on August 27, 1985, San Martin was best known for his role as Dario Hernandez on Days...

Introduced in 2011, his character began as a petty thief, revealed to be investigating a cold case later. Hernandez moved to Argentina for a job promotion in a stint that lasted six months. The role was later taken over by Jordi Vilasuso.

Apart from this soap, he also appeared in CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful and Jane the Virgin.