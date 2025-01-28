'Tere Ishk Mein': Kriti to romance Dhanush? Answer drops today
What's the story
In 2023, filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush announced their reunion with the upcoming romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, almost 12 years after their first collaboration in Raanjhanaa.
On Monday night, an official teaser was dropped which has already created a lot of buzz among fans.
In the teaser, Dhanush's character, Shankar is seen running with a flame bottle in his hand and anger in his eyes.
But the real question is, who is his lady love this time?
Teaser details
'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser is intense, fiery, and poetic
The teaser of Tere Ishk Mein starts with a piece of somber background music and heart-touching poetry, before Dhanush's intense proclamation, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time, Kundan agreed, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)"
He then sets a wall on fire which reads, "From the world of Raanjhanaa," and as he turns, viewers are introduced to the film's title.
Female lead
Speculations rife over Kriti Sanon's involvement in 'Tere Ishk Mein'
The teaser ends with a voiceover asking, "Shankar, ishq mein sirf ladke hi marte hain kya? Kuch ladkiyaan bhi kaleja rakhti hain jaan dene ka (Shankar, do only men die for love? Some women also dare to sacrifice themselves)." This has sparked speculations that the female lead could be actor Kriti Sanon.
Fans have been guessing about her involvement after hearing the voiceover.
Notably, a report from Pinkvilla last year claimed that Sanon was in talks with the film's makers.
Twitter Post
Check out the teaser here
The flames of desire will ignite the truth—unveiling the answer tomorrow! ❤️🔥 #TereIshkMein #WorldOfRaanjhanaa— Colour Yellow Productions (@cypplOfficial) January 27, 2025
Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Colour Yellow Present
A Colour Yellow Production
Tere Ishk Mein
An A.R. Rahman Musical
A Film By: Aanand L Rai
Produced By: Aanand L Rai,… pic.twitter.com/0QtpmWyPVy
Production details
The answer will be revealed today
While sharing the teaser, makers announced, "The flames of desire will ignite the truth—unveiling the answer tomorrow!" Now, fans think the answer might be tied to the female lead's identity.
Directed by Rai, Tere Ishk Mein has music by AR Rahman. The film's script has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.
It's presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions.
This is yet another collaboration between Rahman and Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re (which also starred Dhanush).