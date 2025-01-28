What's the story

In 2023, filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush announced their reunion with the upcoming romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, almost 12 years after their first collaboration in Raanjhanaa.

On Monday night, an official teaser was dropped which has already created a lot of buzz among fans.

In the teaser, Dhanush's character, Shankar is seen running with a flame bottle in his hand and anger in his eyes.

But the real question is, who is his lady love this time?