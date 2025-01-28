What's the story

Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her next film Loveyapa, recently spoke about her experience with cosmetic surgeries in an interview with Curly Tales.

She revealed that she has undergone procedures such as a nose job and lip fillers. Despite receiving criticism on social media for these decisions, Kapoor maintained that it was not a "big deal."

She also disclosed that she recently had her eyebrows nano-bladed to fill in gaps.