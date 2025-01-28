'Not a big deal...': Khushi Kapoor on nose job, fillers
What's the story
Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her next film Loveyapa, recently spoke about her experience with cosmetic surgeries in an interview with Curly Tales.
She revealed that she has undergone procedures such as a nose job and lip fillers. Despite receiving criticism on social media for these decisions, Kapoor maintained that it was not a "big deal."
She also disclosed that she recently had her eyebrows nano-bladed to fill in gaps.
Cosmetic procedures
'I don't think it's such a big deal': Kapoor
Kapoor addressed the public's response to her cosmetic work, saying, "I don't think it's such a big deal. The main issue is that people are scared that they will get hate if they come out and admit it. I just feel like there's going to be hate either way."
She continued, "People think that the term 'plastic' is the biggest insult you can give someone, but I don't think it's bad if someone gets work done."
Unrealistic standards
Kapoor emphasized honesty about cosmetic enhancements
Kapoor also expressed concern over celebrities denying cosmetic procedures, as it sets unrealistic beauty standards.
She said, "The issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and say that, 'I woke up like this and I am completely natural,' because then you are setting an unrealistic standard of beauty."
"It's unfair to younger girls who look up to you and then they think, 'Oh, I don't look like that, why can't I?'"
Personal journey
'I am still the same person, it really doesn't matter'
Further in the interview, Kapoor also spoke about her weight loss journey.
She revealed that she lost weight while preparing for her debut film Archies (available on Netflix) through various physical activities like cycling, skating, swimming, and dancing.
"I was a bit heavier when I was younger. I think I lost weight, especially during the prep for Archies because we were doing cycling, skating, swimming, dancing, everything we could possibly be training for, we were doing then."
Career update
Kapoor's upcoming film 'Loveyapa' set for release
On the professional front, Kapoor will be seen in Advait Chandan's Loveyapa, opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film will hit theaters on February 7.
The film explores the chaos that unfolds when a couple swaps their mobile phones, uncovering harsh truths about each other.
Notably, this interview comes after she confessed to getting lip fillers and a nose job in August last year by replying to a random comment on an Instagram post.