What's the story

Fans of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will have to wait a little longer for his much-anticipated film, Punjab 95.

The biographical drama based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra was originally scheduled for February 7.

However, Dosanjh recently announced a delay in its release through his Instagram Stories.

"We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab 95 will not release on February 7 due to circumstances beyond our control," he wrote.