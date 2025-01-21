'Punjab 95' won't release on February 7, confirms Diljit Dosanjh
What's the story
Fans of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will have to wait a little longer for his much-anticipated film, Punjab 95.
The biographical drama based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra was originally scheduled for February 7.
However, Dosanjh recently announced a delay in its release through his Instagram Stories.
"We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab 95 will not release on February 7 due to circumstances beyond our control," he wrote.
Teaser release
'Punjab 95' teaser had recently created a buzz
The delay announcement comes soon after the film's teaser dropped, which created a lot of buzz.
The teaser shows Arjun Rampal questioning Punjab's sufferings, alluding to the tussles over its rivers, Operation Bluestar, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, and the 1984 riots.
It then introduces Dosanjh as Khalra probing the disappearance of Sukhdev Singh.
Along with the teaser, Dosanjh confirmed that Punjab 95 will release uncut internationally on February 7.
Production challenges
Film faced multiple hurdles
Punjab 95, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, has had a rocky road.
The film was supposed to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 but was suddenly pulled from the lineup without any official explanation.
It has also been delayed due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which suggested 120 cuts, including changing the film's title.
Now the release shift marks yet another setback.
Plot focus
Here's what 'Punjab 95' all about
Punjab 95 narrates the story of Khalra, who spearheaded an investigation into the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.
He mysteriously disappeared in September 1995.
It was only in 2005 that four police officers were arrested in connection with his abduction and murder.
Apart from Dosanjh, the film also stars Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, who starred in Netflix's Kohraa.