'Hisaab Barabar' to 'Sweet Dreams': This week's top OTT releases
What's the story
The week of January 20 to 26, 2025, is all about exciting new releases on different OTT platforms. The lineup is a mix of genres to suit everyone's taste.
Among the most awaited titles are Hisaab Barabar, Puro Puri Eken, Sivarapalli, Prime Target, and Sweet Dreams.
Whether you're in the mood for action-packed thrillers or heartwarming dramas, there's something for everyone this week.
New releases
'W.A.G.s to Riches' and 'Prime Target' to premiere
Netflix will release W.A.G.s to Riches on Wednesday, January 22, a reality series that gives a peek into the lives of wives and girlfriends of famous athletes and rap stars.
On the same day, Apple TV+ will premiere Prime Target, a thrilling drama about a young mathematics student who uncovers a conspiracy threatening his work.
Upcoming shows
'The Night Agent' Season 2 and 'Puro Puri Eken'
On Thursday, January 23, Netflix will drop the second season of The Night Agent, an action-packed series that follows Peter Sutherland's complicated mission involving a ruthless intelligence broker and a dangerous war criminal.
Meanwhile, Hoichoi will premiere Puro Puri Eken, a Bengali series directed by Joydeep Mukherjee that revolves around Detective Eken's efforts to solve a complex case in Puri.
January 24 releases
'The Sand Castle,' 'Shafted,' and 'Sivarapalli' to hit screens
On January 24, Netflix will drop two new titles: The Sand Castle, a mystery thriller about a family's past unraveling on a deserted island, and Shafted, a romantic comedy set in modern-day Paris.
Amazon Prime Video will also premiere Sivarapalli the same day. This Telugu remake of the popular series Panchayat follows an engineering graduate navigating life in a remote village.
Weekend releases
'Sweet Dreams' and 'Hisaab Barabar' to premiere
Disney+ Hotstar will release an exciting romantic drama, Sweet Dreams, on January 24, too. The series follows two strangers whose lives change when they start dreaming about each other.
On the same day, ZEE5 will premiere Hisaab Barabar, a satirical social drama starring R Madhavan as a railway ticket inspector who uncovers a massive financial scam.