'Sweet Dreams' trailer: Mithila Palkar-Amol Parashar promise fresh rom-com
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming film Sweet Dreams, starring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar, was released on Monday.
The movie, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend, follows the characters Kenny and Dia as they set out on a quest to find the people they keep seeing in their dreams.
But in this quest, will they ignore the reality?
Written and directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film delves into modern relationships and millennial aspirations through this unique narrative.
Inspiration source
'Sweet Dreams' draws inspiration from Canadian rom-com
Sweet Dreams seems to be inspired by a Canadian romantic comedy, In My Dreams.
Just like its Canadian counterpart, the movie follows two people who meet in their dreams and then try to find each other in real life.
The story explores what people would do to make their dreams come true, making it a thought-provoking tale.
Supporting cast
'Sweet Dreams' features Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra
While Parashar plays 29-year-old Kenny who is a recycling artist trying to move on from a big breakup, Palkar portrays Dia, who is an aspiring songwriter juggling tensions of building a career and her current relationship.
Apart from Palkar and Parashar, Sweet Dreams also features Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra in pivotal roles.
The film is produced by Jio Studios and Mango People Media. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, January 24.
Will you be tuning in?