What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming film Sweet Dreams, starring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar, was released on Monday.

The movie, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend, follows the characters Kenny and Dia as they set out on a quest to find the people they keep seeing in their dreams.

But in this quest, will they ignore the reality?

Written and directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film delves into modern relationships and millennial aspirations through this unique narrative.