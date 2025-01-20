Varma compared filmmaking to childbirth, implying that creators tend to forget the significance of their work while making it.

He admitted, "Till 2 days back I ignored the countless inspirations it sparked by dismissing it as just another step in my journey towards an objective-less destination."

The filmmaker also regretted betraying those who believed in him after Satya's success, saying he had become "drunk not on alcohol but on my own success and arrogance."