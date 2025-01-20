RGV rewatches 'Satya' after 27yrs, says he 'choked with tears'
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently watched his iconic film Satya again after 27 years.
The experience left him in tears and prompted a heartfelt confession about his career path after the movie's success.
He shared this emotional reflection on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, writing, "By the time Satya was rolling to an end...I started choking with tears rolling down my cheeks."
Career reflection
Varma admitted to neglecting 'Satya's impact
Varma compared filmmaking to childbirth, implying that creators tend to forget the significance of their work while making it.
He admitted, "Till 2 days back I ignored the countless inspirations it sparked by dismissing it as just another step in my journey towards an objective-less destination."
The filmmaker also regretted betraying those who believed in him after Satya's success, saying he had become "drunk not on alcohol but on my own success and arrogance."
Self-evaluation
Varma's self-critique and advice for fellow filmmakers
Varma admitted that Satya's success and other hits like Rangeela made him arrogant and lose vision.
He confessed to "making films for shock value, gimmicks, or technical wizardry—things equally meaningless."
The filmmaker asked his contemporaries not to be self-indulgent and to hold their work to the standards of their best abilities.
He wished to "spend whatever little of my life is left sincerely and create something as worthy as Satya."
Twitter Post
Film screening
'Satya' re-release and Varma's emotional response
Varma attended a special screening of Satya ahead of its re-release.
The filmmaker spoke about his emotional response to the film, saying his tears weren't just for the film but for "everything that had gone into its making and more than that for what happened since."
Satya featured J.D. Chakravarthy as Satya, Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku Mhatre, and Urmila Matondkar as Vidya, Satya's love interest.