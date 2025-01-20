Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' under fire; complaint filed over forest destruction
What's the story
National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty and the team of his upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1 are facing allegations of causing environmental damage.
The controversy arose after the film's shoot near a forested area in Karnataka sparked complaints from locals.
A former Zilla Panchayat member and other residents have accused the crew of disrupting the Gavigudda forest area near Heruru village.
Unauthorized activity
Complaint lodged against 'Kantara' prequel crew for unauthorized filming
A complaint has been lodged at the Yesalur Police Station, accusing the film crew of crossing their permitted shooting boundaries.
The crew reportedly ventured into the core forest area, despite only being given permission to shoot in a designated grazing zone.
As a consequence, the violation has triggered outrage among locals who fear it could pose a threat to wildlife species living in the forest.
Explosive outrage
Use of explosives during 'Kantara' shoot sparked controversy
The controversy over the Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot escalated further after reports of explosives being used while filming.
This has raised alarm among locals who fear for the safety of wildlife species in the forest.
Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy drew attention to these concerns, saying local people have been dealing with frequent elephant attacks due to disruptive filming activities.
Violent confrontation
An altercation between film crew and locals led to hospitalization
The situation escalated when a local youth identified as Harish was reportedly attacked by crew members during a confrontation over the use of explosives.
Harish was subsequently hospitalized at Crawford Hospital in Sakleshpur owing to his injuries.
In response, locals have demanded that the film's shooting be relocated and strict action be taken against the crew for their behavior.
Legal threat
Locals threaten legal action over 'Kantara' shooting controversy
Locals have voiced their displeasure over the continuous shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1 and are demanding that it be shifted to another location.
They have also demanded strict action against the crew for their aggressive behavior.
A case has been registered at Yesalur Police Station and residents threatened to approach the High Court if their complaints are not heard soon.