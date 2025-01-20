Teaser: Rajeev Khandelwal leads hunt in 'Secret of the Shiledars'
What's the story
Disney+ Hotstar dropped the first trailer for its much-awaited series The Secret of the Shiledars on Monday (January 20).
The series, which will premiere on January 31, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who shot to fame with his last project Munjya.
With this new project, Sarpotdar continues his fascination with folklore-inspired stories, this time taking us on a thrilling treasure hunt.
Here's the trailer breakdown.
Trailer insights
Trailer teases a thrilling journey
The trailer of The Secret of the Shiledars takes us on an enigmatic journey, one filled with deepening mysteries.
Rajeev Khandelwal plays the role of Ravi, a man on a mission to discover hidden secrets and unravel his true identity.
It is based on the famous Marathi novel Pratipashchandra.
Produced by Nitin Vaidya under Dashami Creations LLP, the series also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.
Literary adaptation
'Secret of the Shiledars' is inspired by a Marathi novel
Sarpotdar, who is also the showrunner and director, revealed his personal connection to this project.
He said, "Being a Maharashtrian, The Secret of the Shiledars is especially close to my heart."
"It's my way of representing the courage and sacrifices of the Maratha Shiledars...It's a thrilling, adventurous journey set in the modern world but steeped in history—a treasure hunt that'll keep you on edge."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the post here
Itihaas ke panno— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 20, 2025
mein chupa hai ek aisaraaz, jo badal sakta hai sab kuch...🙌🏼
All Episodes of #HotstarSpecials#TheSecretOfTheShiledars will be streaming from Jan 31. pic.twitter.com/aOis6t9pP3
Actor's perspective
Khandelwal shared his experience on 'The Secret of the Shiledars'
Khandelwal, who headlines The Secret of the Shiledars, opened up about working on this project.
He said, "Playing Ravi has been an incredible journey for me."
"It's ironic that, despite knowing what I was stepping into, I had no idea of the depth of this project...With The Secret of the Shiledars, [Sarpotdar] ventures into a new and intriguing genre, showcasing his brilliant creative vision."