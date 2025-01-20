What's the story

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the first trailer for its much-awaited series The Secret of the Shiledars on Monday (January 20).

The series, which will premiere on January 31, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who shot to fame with his last project Munjya.

With this new project, Sarpotdar continues his fascination with folklore-inspired stories, this time taking us on a thrilling treasure hunt.

