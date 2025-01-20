Oscar-contender 'Seed of the Sacred Fig' to release in India
What's the story
Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's acclaimed movie, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, will hit Indian theaters on Friday, January 24.
The film, which is Germany's official entry for the Best International Feature category at the Academy Awards, will be distributed by Impact Films and screened in Persian with English subtitles.
Impact Films has previously brought several internationally recognized titles such as Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Parasite to Indian audiences.
Plot details
'The Seed of...' explores societal unrest in Tehran
The Seed of the Sacred Fig is set against the backdrop of nationwide protests in Tehran, sparked by the tragic death of a young woman.
The film explores the intricate webs of family, authority, and resistance amid societal unrest.
It centers on Iman, a judge in the Revolutionary Guard Court, who undergoes a moral and personal crisis as his family gets caught up in it all.
Film's impact
Film challenges censorship through personal narrative
Produced by Run Way Pictures in association with Parallel45, the film features Misagh Zare as Iman, Soheila Golestani as Najmeh, and Mahsa Rostami and Setareh Maleki as Iman's daughters, Rezvan and Sana.
Rasoulof, a vocal critic of the Ayatollah Khomeini regime, has been in exile in Germany since last May. He included footage of actual protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old student who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a hijab.
Film's accolades
It won special jury prize at Cannes
The Seed of the Sacred Fig has already bagged the special jury prize at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
Ashwani Sharma, Founder and CEO of Impact Films, said he was honored to present this "cinematic gem," calling it "a fearless act of defiance and a poignant tale of resilience from a director working under exile."