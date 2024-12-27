OTT: When, where to watch Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine...'
The critically acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, is finally ready for its OTT premiere. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3. The film, which won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, was released in theaters in India and North America to immense critical acclaim. The movie chronicles the emotional journey of two women confronting their desires and personal challenges.
Check out the announcement here
The film's theatrical release and distribution details
All We Imagine... was released in Indian theaters on November 22. In North America, the film's rights were picked up by Janus Films and Sideshow on May 20, 2024. The film had its New York and Los Angeles debut on November 15 and has earned numerous awards at several reputed film festivals this year. At the upcoming Golden Globes, Kapadia is nominated for Best Director (Motion Picture) while the film is competing in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category.
'All We Imagine...': A closer look at the film
All We Imagine as Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film is Kapadia's feature directorial debut and is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France), Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth (India). The story follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who unexpectedly receives a gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate yearning for intimacy with her boyfriend.