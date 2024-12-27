Summarize Simplifying... In short Payal Kapadia's debut film, 'All We Imagine...', featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, is an Indo-French co-production that tells the story of a nurse receiving an unexpected gift from her estranged husband and her roommate's quest for intimacy.

Released in India on November 22 and in North America on May 20, 2024, the film has garnered several awards and is nominated for Best Director and Best Non-English Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.

'All We Imagine As Light' is coming to streaming soon

OTT: When, where to watch Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine...'

By Isha Sharma 04:36 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story The critically acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, is finally ready for its OTT premiere. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3. The film, which won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, was released in theaters in India and North America to immense critical acclaim. The movie chronicles the emotional journey of two women confronting their desires and personal challenges.

Check out the announcement here

The film's theatrical release and distribution details

All We Imagine... was released in Indian theaters on November 22. In North America, the film's rights were picked up by Janus Films and Sideshow on May 20, 2024. The film had its New York and Los Angeles debut on November 15 and has earned numerous awards at several reputed film festivals this year. At the upcoming Golden Globes, Kapadia is nominated for Best Director (Motion Picture) while the film is competing in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category.

'All We Imagine...': A closer look at the film

All We Imagine as Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film is Kapadia's feature directorial debut and is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France), Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth (India). The story follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who unexpectedly receives a gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate yearning for intimacy with her boyfriend.