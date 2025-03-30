Look leaked: Akshay Kumar dons long hair in 'Bhooth Bangla'?
What's the story
Akshay Kumar will be joining hands with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a 14-year-long gap for their upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla.
Fans got a sneak peek into Kumar's quirky avatar last year during the date announcement. But it looks like makers have a more unique look in mind.
A few leaked photos doing rounds on social media feature the actor donning a traditional dhoti-kurta and having long tresses, which has certainly intrigued his admirers.
Fan reactions
Kumar's look sparked varied reactions online
Photos of Kumar's look from Bhooth Bangla found their way to Reddit, where he was seen in a simple white kurta and matching dhoti, with the man bun being the highlight.
Fans couldn't hide their excitement for the film, with one saying, "It's a Priyadarshan comedy so I'm expecting a good one."
Another said, "It is more looking like OMG 3," while some fans even compared his look to Samurai Jack.
Film highlights
'Bhooth Bangla' marks a reunion for Kumar and Rawal
Bhooth Bangla also marks an important reunion for Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Paresh Rawal, rekindling their iconic comic chemistry.
The film also stars an ensemble cast including Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jisshu Sengupta.
Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla has been co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.
Film information
'Bhooth Bangla' release date and script details
Bhooth Bangla will be released in theaters on April 2, 2026.
The film features a captivating script with a story by Akash A Kaushik, and a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.
Fans can't wait to see this Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion on the big screen.