Akshay Kumar will be joining hands with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a 14-year-long gap for their upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla.

Fans got a sneak peek into Kumar's quirky avatar last year during the date announcement. But it looks like makers have a more unique look in mind.

A few leaked photos doing rounds on social media feature the actor donning a traditional dhoti-kurta and having long tresses, which has certainly intrigued his admirers.