The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and set for a Christmas release, has seen a reshuffle in roles due to Sanjay Dutt's exit, with Suniel Shetty and Shroff stepping into new parts.

Jackie Shroff to wear extremely heavy costumes for 'Welcome 3'

Jackie Shroff to wear 'specially-designed' 22kg costume for 'Welcome 3'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:41 pm Jul 30, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is preparing for a unique challenge in his upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle. In this highly-anticipated movie, presented by Base Industries Group and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Shroff will be donning specially designed costumes that weigh at least 22kg each, reportedly. These extravagant outfits are the creation of designer Anna Singh and have been tailored specifically for Shroff's undisclosed character.

Casting shifts

Cast changes and production updates for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

The film's casting underwent a significant change when actor Sanjay Dutt had to leave the project due to "scheduling conflicts." This departure led to a reshuffling of roles, with Suniel Shetty stepping into Dutt's original role and Shroff taking on the part initially assigned to Shetty. The production team clarified that these changes were not replacements but necessary adjustments made to accommodate the story's requirements.

Release date

'Welcome to the Jungle' slated for Christmas release

Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is set to hit the screens this Christmas. This film marks the return of Akshay Kumar to the Welcome franchise. The production, which has already begun, is expected to wrap up by the end of July. Alongside Shroff, Kumar, and Shetty, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.