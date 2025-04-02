Shraddha Kapoor to headline 'Tumbbad' director's high-concept thriller?
What's the story
Fresh out of the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in a new high-concept thriller, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who previously helmed Tumbbad.
The film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Shraddha has been in talks with Ekta Kapoor for multiple films and one of them is a high-concept thriller developed by Rahi Anil Barve."
Project details
Kapoor is excited about her new project with Barve
The source further added, "The script is locked and Shraddha was bowled over by the uniqueness that Rahi's story has to offer. She is all excited and believes that the yet-untitled thriller could be a perfect follow-up to Stree 2."
Pre-production for the film will reportedly take three to four months, and it will go on floors in the second half of 2025.
Future plans
Kapoor's upcoming projects and reunion with Mohit Suri
Apart from her collaboration with Barve, Kapoor is also in talks for a love story with Ektaa, to be helmed by Mohit Suri. The film might mark her reunion with Aditya Roy Kapur.
"There are some other projects too under consideration for the actress, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now," added the source.
'Stree 3'
Kapoor's potential cameos in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe
The source also revealed that Kapoor might be seen in at least two films before moving on to Stree 3.
"She could have cameos in the upcoming films of Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe, but there is still a lot of time before the team rolls with Stree 3," concluded the source.
The film with Barve is expected to go on floors sometime in July/August 2025.