What's the story

Fresh out of the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in a new high-concept thriller, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who previously helmed Tumbbad.

The film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Shraddha has been in talks with Ekta Kapoor for multiple films and one of them is a high-concept thriller developed by Rahi Anil Barve."