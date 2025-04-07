What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab over the next four to five days.

It has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Delhi for Monday and Tuesday.

The warning follows a 38.2°C maximum temperature in the capital on Sunday.

That was three degrees above the seasonal average—a significant increase in the mercury, not just in Delhi, but in several parts of India.