5-day heatwave warning for North India; Rajasthan issued red alert
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab over the next four to five days.
It has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Delhi for Monday and Tuesday.
The warning follows a 38.2°C maximum temperature in the capital on Sunday.
That was three degrees above the seasonal average—a significant increase in the mercury, not just in Delhi, but in several parts of India.
Nationwide alert
IMD warns of heatwave across northwest India
This week, the IMD has predicted a heatwave across Northwest India, including parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi.
The weather department has said that the severe heat would continue in some areas of Saurashtra and Kutch and West Rajasthan on Monday.
Apart from these, isolated areas in East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab-Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, as well as western Uttar Pradesh, are likely to suffer.
Weather forecast
Coastal areas to experience hot, humid weather
The IMD has warned that coastal areas like parts of Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa are also likely to see hot and humid weather.
The hot and humid weather is expected to persist, while certain areas of Rajasthan are expected to see severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday.
Isolated pockets in Gujarat, Punjab-Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, western UP, as well as Madhya Pradesh, are also expected to see a heatwave.
Severe heat warning
Red alert issued for Rajasthan
With a red alert for some parts of West Rajasthan on Monday, the IMD has warned that people are likely to be susceptible to heat-related illnesses/heat strokes.
The advisory also calls for special care of vulnerable people during this time.
For Delhi, the yellow alert heightens the likelihood of symptoms of heat illness in people exposed to prolonged sunlight or engaged in strenuous physical activities.
Safety measures
IMD advises precautions amid heatwave
IMD has advised people to avoid the sun, keep themselves hydrated, and take necessary precautions during the ongoing heatwave.
Use of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consumption of homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi, fruit juices with some added salt are also advised.
These are especially important for those working outdoors or doing heavy physical labor.