What's the story

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) has found a disturbing rate of surgical site infections (SSIs) in India.

The study, which included 3,020 patients from three major hospitals—Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, and Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai—found that SSI rates are higher than that of many high-income countries.