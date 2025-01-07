Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi issue guidelines amid rising HMPV cases
What's the story
India has reported five cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness with influenza and COVID-19-like symptoms.
The patients include a three-month-old baby, who has since been discharged, and an eight-month-old infant who is currently recovering, from Bengaluru. One other case from Gujarat and two from Tamil Nadu have also come to light.
Preparedness measures
Delhi government issues guidelines amid HMPV cases
In light of these cases, the Delhi government has released guidelines to gear up for possible HMPV outbreaks.
Hospitals have been instructed to report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases via the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP).
They have also been asked to maintain an adequate stock of medicines and oxygen.
Official statement
Health Ministry assures readiness against HMPV
Meanwhile, the Indian health ministry is keeping a close eye on the situation and has sought updates from the World Health Organization (WHO).
The ministry said that "India is well-prepared" to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses. It noted that the current spike in cases is in line with seasonal flu.
Director General of Health Services Dr. Atul Goel assured that there is "nothing to be alarmed about" regarding HMPV in India.
Virus overview
HMPV: A global concern with no specific treatment
HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and belongs to the Pneumoviridae family.
It is transmitted via respiratory droplets and can be especially severe for young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.
There is no specific treatment or vaccine for HMPV at present; management is centered around relieving symptoms.
Preventative measures such as handwashing, wearing masks, and avoiding contact when sick are advised to contain its spread.