Seven arrested in Telangana college hostel voyeurism case
What's the story
In a shocking incident, Telangana police have arrested seven people in connection with a voyeurism case at Hyderabad's CMR Engineering College.
The arrested, including two hostel wardens and two mess workers, are accused of filming female students in the hostel bathrooms.
The suspects were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections.
Protests erupt
Student protests lead to police investigation
The case came to light after students complained to wardens about suspicious activities near the hostel washrooms.
The wardens, however, far from taking matters seriously, allegedly brushed their concerns aside.
This resulted in student protests on January 1 and 2, which eventually led to police intervention and a subsequent investigation by Medchal police.
Charges detailed
Charges filed against college officials and staff
Mess workers Nanda Kishore Kumar and Govind Kumar, both hailing from Bihar, were accused of filming girls in the washrooms.
Hostel wardens KV Dhanalaxmi and Preethi Reddy were charged with negligence in not addressing the students' complaints.
Senior college officials including Principal Varahabatla Anantha Narayana, Director Madireddy Janga Reddy, and Chairman Chamakura Gopal Reddy were charged with abetment for allegedly pressuring staff to hush up the incident.
Housing concerns
Suspects' accommodation facilitated voyeurism
The suspects were given accommodation near the girls' hostel washrooms, which made it easier for them to carry out their nefarious activities.
Medchal Inspector A Satyanarayana said, "Kishore and Govind were staying near the girl's hostel building and used to regularly peep into the ladies' washroom."
This arrangement compromised the privacy and security of underage victims.
Call for vigilance
Public urged to report safety concerns
Authorities have urged the public, especially women and girls, to report any safety concerns through their helpline for prompt assistance.
The investigation into this case is ongoing as authorities work to ensure accountability and justice for the affected students.
This incident highlights the need to be vigilant in ensuring one's own safety and security.