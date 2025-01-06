What's the story

In a deadly attack, eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a driver were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on January 6, 2025.

The jawans were attacked by Maoists who blew up their vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED).

The blast took place on Bedre-Kutru Road as the security personnel were returning from an operation.

The DRG is a state police unit tasked with fighting Maoism.