Nine killed in Maoist attack on security vehicle in Chhattisgarh
What's the story
In a deadly attack, eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a driver were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on January 6, 2025.
The jawans were attacked by Maoists who blew up their vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED).
The blast took place on Bedre-Kutru Road as the security personnel were returning from an operation.
The DRG is a state police unit tasked with fighting Maoism.
Investigation underway
Aftermath of the attack and government response
The attack came just after security forces achieved success in the Abujhmad region, killing five Maoists, including two women.
Automatic weapons like AK-47 and Self-Loading Rifles were recovered during the operation.
The IED blast left a massive crater at the site, highlighting its intensity.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai condemned the attack as "heinous" and "tragic," assuring a thorough investigation is underway.
Blast details
Police confirm targeted attack, raise procedure concerns
Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam confirmed the blast was aimed at jawans returning from a joint operation in Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur districts.
This is the biggest strike on security personnel by Naxalites in two years.
The explosion was reportedly carried out using a foxhole technique, where holes filled with stones are used to hide explosives.
Concerns have been raised about potential violations of Standard Operating Procedures since DRG personnel usually travel on foot or bikes.
Ongoing operations
Government reaffirms commitment to eradicate Naxalism
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao condemned the "cowardly" attack and said the soldiers' sacrifice wouldn't go in vain. He reiterated the government's commitment to making Bastar free from Naxalism by March 2026.
The incident comes as operations against Naxalites continue in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which recently claimed the lives of five Naxalites, including two women.
The NIA is likely to visit Bijapur for further probe in the blast.