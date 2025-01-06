Arunachal to implement law passed in 1978 checking religious conversion
What's the story
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) of 1978, a law aimed at preventing forced, fraudulent, or induced religious conversions.
The act prescribes a two-year prison term and a fine of up to ₹10,000 for violations.
It also requires all conversions to be reported to the district's Deputy Commissioner, with penalties for violators conducting conversions.
Act's origin
Why was the APFRA 1st introduced
The APFRA was first introduced owing to Arunachal Pradesh's diverse ethnic communities and religious practices.
Communities like the Monpas and Sherdukpens follow Mahayana Buddhism, while others like the Khamptis and Singphos practice Theravada Buddhism.
The Tani group of tribes worships Donyi Polo, practicing polytheistic nature and ancestor worship.
Demographic shift
Christianity's growth and political considerations
Christianity made its way to Arunachal Pradesh in the 1950s, with the first church being set up in 1957.
The Christian population increased from 0.79% in 1971 to 4.32% in 1981, sparking debates over missionary methods in the state.
Despite its passage, the Act remained dormant due to political considerations as Christians constitute a major demographic of Arunachal's population (30.26% according to the 2011 Census).
Controversy and action
Opposition and revival of the dormant Act
The Arunachal Christian Forum has opposed the Act since its inception, calling it an "anti-Christian law." They claim it could be misused by authorities against Christians.
However, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced plans to frame rules for implementing the Act after a Gauhati High Court directive.
He stressed this development would help preserve indigenous faiths and cultures in Arunachal Pradesh.
Court directive
Legal intervention and future prospects
In 2022, advocate Tambo Tamin filed a PIL seeking action on the dormant law.
On September 30, 2024, Arunachal's Advocate General told the High Court that draft rules would be finalized within six months.
This legal intervention has paved the way for the future implementation of APFRA in Arunachal Pradesh.