What's the story

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) of 1978, a law aimed at preventing forced, fraudulent, or induced religious conversions.

The act prescribes a two-year prison term and a fine of up to ₹10,000 for violations.

It also requires all conversions to be reported to the district's Deputy Commissioner, with penalties for violators conducting conversions.