What's the story

The body of Mukesh Chandrakar, a 32-year-old freelance journalist from Chhattisgarh, was found in a septic tank at a construction contractor's compound in Bijapur.

Chandrakar, who was known for his investigative reporting on corruption, had recently exposed an alleged road construction scam.

His family had reported him missing on New Year's Day after he didn't return home from a meeting set up by Ritesh Chandrakar with his brother Suresh, who was recently arrested.