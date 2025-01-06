Press groups demand investigation after journalist's body found in tank
What's the story
The body of Mukesh Chandrakar, a 32-year-old freelance journalist from Chhattisgarh, was found in a septic tank at a construction contractor's compound in Bijapur.
Chandrakar, who was known for his investigative reporting on corruption, had recently exposed an alleged road construction scam.
His family had reported him missing on New Year's Day after he didn't return home from a meeting set up by Ritesh Chandrakar with his brother Suresh, who was recently arrested.
Murder motive
Chandrakar's death linked to corruption expose
Chandrakar's death is believed to be linked to his recent expose on a ₹120 crore road project from Gangalur to Hiroli.
The project's cost had ballooned from the initial ₹50 crore without any change in its scope. This report prompted a state government inquiry and riled up the contractor lobby.
Police have arrested three people in connection with his murder, including Ritesh, who allegedly arranged the meeting between Mukesh and Suresh on January 1.
Official action
Authorities respond to Chandrakar's death
After Chandrakar's body was found, district authorities razed an "illegal property" of the prime accused, Suresh.
This was done on orders of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, who called Chandrakar's death "extremely sad and heartbreaking."
The Press Council of India has expressed concern over the suspected murder and sought a report on the case facts.
Bastar Journalist Association president Manish Gupta called it a "dark chapter" in journalism history.
Safety concerns
Calls for better safety measures for journalists
Gupta has called for better safety for journalists, emphasizing the dangers they encounter in their profession.
India continues to be a perilous country for journalists, with 28 killed in the last decade for their reporting, according to Reporters Without Borders.
The incident has triggered outrage among Indian press watchdogs and local journalists who staged a protest in Chhattisgarh after Chandrakar's body was found.