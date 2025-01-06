What's the story

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is on a two-day visit to India, his last trip under the outgoing Joe Biden administration.

On Monday, he met India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in critical technologies and maritime security.

This comes after Jaishankar's recent US visit where he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA-designate Mike Waltz.