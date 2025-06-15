What's the story

The sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, titled Raid 2, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on June 27, per a report by Free Press Journal.

The film, released in theaters on May 1, featured a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

The movie, which received mixed reviews, explores themes of tax evasion and corruption while seeking justice against powerful individuals.