When will Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' debut on OTT?
What's the story
The sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, titled Raid 2, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on June 27, per a report by Free Press Journal.
The film, released in theaters on May 1, featured a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.
The movie, which received mixed reviews, explores themes of tax evasion and corruption while seeking justice against powerful individuals.
Film overview
A look at the cast and crew
Raid 2 revolves around IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn), who is back to solve another white-collar crime case inspired by a real-life income tax raid.
Kapoor takes on the female lead role in this installment, replacing Ileana D'Cruz from the first film. Deshmukh plays the antagonist in the movie.
The sequel is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the original.
The script is written by Ritesh Shah, Jaideep Yadav, Karan Vyas, and Gupta.
Career
Devgn's upcoming movies
Devgn is currently busy with multiple movies.
Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 are currently in the works, with both of them being comedy sequels.
Devgn is also ready for some fun adventures as he is set to star in Dhamaal 4 alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, and more.
Drishyam 3 is also on the cards.